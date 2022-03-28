Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 292.9% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of APNHY stock opened at $13.58 on Monday. Aspen Pharmacare has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $18.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.37.

Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

