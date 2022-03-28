AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.
Shares of ALOT opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $108.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.10. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $18.52.
AstroNova Company Profile (Get Rating)
AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.
