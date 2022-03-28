AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of ALOT opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $108.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.10. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $18.52.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AstroNova by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 39.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in AstroNova in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 47.2% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 88,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

