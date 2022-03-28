Atento (ATTO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect Atento to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ATTO stock opened at $29.70 on Monday. Atento has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $30.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.44.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atento stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) by 40,368.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Atento were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
About Atento (Get Rating)
Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atento (ATTO)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.