Atento (ATTO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect Atento to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ATTO stock opened at $29.70 on Monday. Atento has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $30.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atento stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) by 40,368.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Atento were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Atento in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Atento from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atento currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

