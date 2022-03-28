ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ATIP. Jefferies Financial Group raised ATI Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised ATI Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.96.

Shares of ATIP opened at $1.77 on Thursday. ATI Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

