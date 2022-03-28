Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Receives $490.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $490.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATLKY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 486 to SEK 489 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 640 to SEK 675 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

ATLKY opened at $51.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Atlas Copco has a 12-month low of $45.24 and a 12-month high of $71.47.

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 30.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

