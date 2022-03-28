AT&T (NYSE:T) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AT&T also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.420-$2.460 EPS.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.43.

NYSE T opened at $23.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $170.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 117,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $2,489,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

