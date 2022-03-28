Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Short Interest Update

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a drop of 72.4% from the February 28th total of 171,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 689,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:AUNFF opened at $0.22 on Monday. Aurcana Silver has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37.

About Aurcana Silver

Aurcana Silver Corp. is an exploration company. It engages in the mining and exploration of silver properties. The company operates through Shafter Project, a silver deposit located in Presidio County, southwest Texas. Aurcana Silver was founded on October 12, 1917 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

