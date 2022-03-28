Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 689.50 ($9.08).

A number of research firms have weighed in on AUTO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.48) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 815 ($10.73) to GBX 860 ($11.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.54) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 598 ($7.87) to GBX 601 ($7.91) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

AUTO opened at GBX 644.80 ($8.49) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of GBX 538 ($7.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 751.40 ($9.89). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 654.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 663.13.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

