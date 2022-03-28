Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT Raised to C$15.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Cormark boosted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.50 to C$15.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.33.

Shares of APR.UN stock opened at C$14.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$568.61 million and a PE ratio of 5.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.85. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52-week low of C$11.23 and a 52-week high of C$15.09.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

