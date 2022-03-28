AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Sells $5,100,000.00 in Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AZO traded down $7.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,019.54. 165,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,374. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,929.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,876.56. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,367.96 and a 52-week high of $2,110.00. The company has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,440,000. THRC Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,096,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $420,100,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on AZO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,048.72.

About AutoZone (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.