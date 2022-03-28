Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 53.5% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 280.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DG opened at $221.47 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $185.15 and a twelve month high of $240.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.58.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

