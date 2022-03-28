Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,705 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 332.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 463,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,112,000 after acquiring an additional 356,462 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,511,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,426,000 after acquiring an additional 210,070 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 461,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000,000 after acquiring an additional 117,187 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 125.7% during the third quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 128,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 71,750 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,338,000 after acquiring an additional 51,221 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQI stock opened at $52.00 on Monday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.68.

