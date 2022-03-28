Avitas Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Unity Software by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,713,000 after buying an additional 5,865,923 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,805,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,210 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 801.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,227,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,428 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,496,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

U has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.38.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $94.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.83. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. The company had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 216,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.53, for a total value of $30,053,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $8,442,466.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 358,624 shares of company stock valued at $44,952,276 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

