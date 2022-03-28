Avitas Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 163.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after buying an additional 14,305 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.7% in the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $299.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. FBN Securities reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.92 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

ZM stock opened at $114.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of -0.90. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.51 and a 1 year high of $406.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.58.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $409,189.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $1,709,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,713 shares of company stock worth $22,449,452 over the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

