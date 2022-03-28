Avitas Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 631.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 363.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Twilio to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.52.

NYSE TWLO opened at $154.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $412.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.18 and a 200-day moving average of $253.05.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $208,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $3,696,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,961 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

