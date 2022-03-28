Avitas Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $554.82 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $466.06 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $561.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $606.98.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,237 shares of company stock worth $7,838,989 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.30.

Lam Research Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.