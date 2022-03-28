Avitas Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of XPeng by 39.1% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 605,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,526,000 after buying an additional 170,279 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in XPeng by 137.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 39,141 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in XPeng by 13.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 29.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 66,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 16.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 888,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,578,000 after purchasing an additional 124,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays started coverage on XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.60 price target on the stock. CLSA initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPeng presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.81.

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $27.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 6.81. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.87.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

