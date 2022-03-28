Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Up to $15.51

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.51, but opened at $16.14. Azul shares last traded at $15.55, with a volume of 17,075 shares trading hands.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.53.

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.49) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Azul S.A. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Azul by 69.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Azul by 101.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Azul by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Azul by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

