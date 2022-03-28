BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Short Interest Up 200.0% in March

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BABB stock opened at $0.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80. The company has a market cap of $6.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.07. BAB has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05.

Get BAB alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. BAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

BAB, Inc engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.