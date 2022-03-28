Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 356 ($4.69) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.60) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 400 ($5.27) to GBX 460 ($6.06) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 314 ($4.13) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Babcock International Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 363 ($4.78).

Shares of LON:BAB opened at GBX 345.20 ($4.54) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.73. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 215.60 ($2.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 388.47 ($5.11). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 319.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 327.27. The company has a market cap of £1.75 billion and a PE ratio of -2.13.

In other news, insider John Ramsay bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.19) per share, for a total transaction of £95,400 ($125,592.42).

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

