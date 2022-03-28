Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,422 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CWI. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,579.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.57. 202,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,629. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.95. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $30.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.