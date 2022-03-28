Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,113,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,312,000 after acquiring an additional 103,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,155,000 after acquiring an additional 199,989 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in American Water Works by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,226,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,231,000 after buying an additional 56,986 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in American Water Works by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,992,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,811,000 after buying an additional 24,307 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Water Works by 20.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000,000 after buying an additional 295,694 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of AWK traded up $1.87 on Monday, hitting $161.42. 512,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,158. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.87. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.20 and a 1 year high of $189.65.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

American Water Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.