Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 704.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REGN. Cowen began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.22.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total value of $607,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.00, for a total transaction of $207,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,064 shares of company stock worth $15,646,063 in the last 90 days. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $13.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $693.40. 625,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $469.36 and a fifty-two week high of $697.01. The company has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $631.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $623.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.72 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

