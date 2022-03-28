Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $598,000 Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSN. Barclays lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stephens upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $1,117,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $86.77. 2,513,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,841,218. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.57. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $69.88 and a one year high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 18.16%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

