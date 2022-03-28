Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $789,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 699,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,765,000 after acquiring an additional 25,768 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.35.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,541,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,444,673. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.23%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.