Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 1,032 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.5% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,563,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332,190 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,065 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,042 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5,358.3% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,409 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 395.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,694,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.65.

NYSE:XOM traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.81. The stock had a trading volume of 21,485,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,114,004. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

