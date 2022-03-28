Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 688.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 44,998 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 432,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,365,000.

VWO stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.24. The stock had a trading volume of 19,366,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,238,832. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $55.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.54.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

