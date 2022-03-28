Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $568.86 Million

Equities analysts expect that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) will post $568.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Bally’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $530.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $601.80 million. Bally’s posted sales of $192.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 195.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($2.33). The company had revenue of $547.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.33 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 363.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bally’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

Shares of NYSE:BALY traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.78. 3,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,824. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 2.21. Bally’s has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $75.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Bally’s by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

