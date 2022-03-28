bAlpha Price Down 22.5% Over Last Week (BALPHA)

bAlpha (BALPHA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 28th. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for $12.98 or 0.00027532 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, bAlpha has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. bAlpha has a total market cap of $233,725.98 and $590,240.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

bAlpha Profile

BALPHA is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

