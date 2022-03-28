Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG) Insider Trevor Mather Buys 357,150 Shares

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Rating) insider Trevor Mather bought 357,150 shares of Baltic Classifieds Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £485,724 ($639,447.08).
Shares of LON:BCG opened at GBX 129.50 ($1.70) on Monday. Baltic Classifieds Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 95.20 ($1.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 264.20 ($3.48).
Baltic Classifieds Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
Receive News & Ratings for Baltic Classifieds Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baltic Classifieds Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.