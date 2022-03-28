Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €3.80 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.18) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.80 ($4.18) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.29) to €4.00 ($4.40) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.90 ($3.19) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €4.40 ($4.84) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €3.30 ($3.63) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €3.83 ($4.21).

Banco Santander has a 1-year low of €5.27 ($5.79) and a 1-year high of €6.25 ($6.87).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

