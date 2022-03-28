Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in March

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BCTF stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.60. Bancorp 34 has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Get Bancorp 34 alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th.

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp 34 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp 34 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.