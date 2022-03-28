Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.35

Shares of Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.35 and last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.
The firm has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60.
Bank of Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)
