Barclays Boosts Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Price Target to GBX 360

Chemring Group (LON:CHG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 360 ($4.74) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Chemring Group from GBX 355 ($4.67) to GBX 360 ($4.74) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

CHG stock opened at GBX 329 ($4.33) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £931.57 million and a PE ratio of 22.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 292.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 298.28. Chemring Group has a 52 week low of GBX 245.50 ($3.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 352.05 ($4.63). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18.

In other Chemring Group news, insider Andrew Lewis sold 158,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 323 ($4.25), for a total transaction of £513,243.77 ($675,676.37).

About Chemring Group

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

