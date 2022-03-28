Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for 3i Group (LON:III)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of 3i Group (LON:III – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,840 ($24.22) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.00) price target on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,444 ($19.01) price target on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3i Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,288.80 ($16.97).

3i Group stock opened at GBX 1,350 ($17.77) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.14 billion and a PE ratio of 7.03. 3i Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,071 ($14.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,507.50 ($19.85). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,320.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,352.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

