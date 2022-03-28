Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) PT Lowered to GBX 710 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 870 ($11.45) to GBX 710 ($9.35) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 861 ($11.33) to GBX 832 ($10.95) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.53) to GBX 780 ($10.27) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barratt Developments from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $586.00.

Shares of BTDPY opened at $13.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $23.86.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

