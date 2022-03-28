BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.10

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6 – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €47.10 ($51.76) and last traded at €42.85 ($47.09), with a volume of 67918 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €46.00 ($50.55).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €37.97 and a 200-day moving average of €37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.59.

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in the agriculture, building materials, and energy sectors in Germany and internationally. Its Agriculture segment trades in grains, oilseeds, and specialties; supplies dessert and organic pome fruits; and collects, sells, and services seeds, fertilizers, and crop protection and feedstuff for farms.

