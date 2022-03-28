Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $1.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.26 million, a PE ratio of -36.39 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $70.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Beasley Broadcast Group (Get Rating)
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.