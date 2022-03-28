Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $1.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.26 million, a PE ratio of -36.39 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $70.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 51.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 742.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 82,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

