Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ BLCM opened at $2.06 on Friday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.51. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 27,259 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 111.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 223,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

