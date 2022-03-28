Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS)

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.47.

One Stop Systems stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.29 million, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.93. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $6.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in One Stop Systems by 249.8% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 443,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 316,969 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in One Stop Systems by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 94,200 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in One Stop Systems by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 647,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 91,794 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in One Stop Systems by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 187,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 72,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in One Stop Systems by 1,791,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 71,670 shares during the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.

