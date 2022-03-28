Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS)

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.47.
One Stop Systems stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.29 million, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.93. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $6.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68.
About One Stop Systems (Get Rating)
One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.
