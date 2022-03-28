Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,820 ($23.96) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,899 ($25.00) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Secure Trust Bank has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,748.20 ($23.01).

Shares of Secure Trust Bank stock opened at GBX 1,292.50 ($17.02) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £241.05 million and a P/E ratio of 5.40. Secure Trust Bank has a one year low of GBX 1,005 ($13.23) and a one year high of GBX 1,420 ($18.69). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,288.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,270.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a GBX 41.10 ($0.54) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $20.00. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.18%.

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

