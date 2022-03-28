Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€119.00” Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Berenberg Bank set a €119.00 ($130.77) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($137.36) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($151.65) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($127.47) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €113.00 ($124.18) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €118.90 ($130.66).

SY1 stock opened at €107.05 ($117.64) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €105.18 and its 200-day moving average is €116.23. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($62.59) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($80.75).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

