Berenberg Bank Trims Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Target Price to GBX 280

Wickes Group (LON:WIX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.82) to GBX 280 ($3.69) in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.21) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Wickes Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 354 ($4.66).

LON:WIX opened at GBX 182.40 ($2.40) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 570.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of £473.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 187.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 214.52. Wickes Group has a 1-year low of GBX 148.10 ($1.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 288.40 ($3.80).

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

