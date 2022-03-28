Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BIIB. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $289.79.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $210.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen has a 52-week low of $192.67 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.93.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

