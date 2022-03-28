Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Up 3.8%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.46. 39,772 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,113,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BNGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $680.59 million, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.91.

Bionano Genomics ( NASDAQ:BNGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 402.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bionano Genomics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,660,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,793,000 after acquiring an additional 499,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bionano Genomics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,714,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,097,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Bionano Genomics by 47.4% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,991,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,418 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Bionano Genomics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,837,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 85,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bionano Genomics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,048,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 106,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

