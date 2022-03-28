Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.18.

Several research analysts have commented on BIR shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

BIR opened at C$8.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92.

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.40. The business had revenue of C$289.81 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.0099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.21%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

