Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.07.

Shares of TSE:BIR opened at C$8.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.69. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.54 and a 1-year high of C$8.51. The stock has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 7.49.

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$289.81 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.0099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 2.21%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

