BitCore Hits 1-Day Volume of $149,025.00 (BTX)

BitCore (BTX) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for $0.0859 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges. BitCore has a total market cap of $1.56 million and $149,025.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

