Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BSM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $13.43. 973,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,446. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 50.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.