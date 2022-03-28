BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 146.3% from the February 28th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BMEZ stock traded up 0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting 19.60. The stock had a trading volume of 229,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,327. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 20.17. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 1-year low of 17.61 and a 1-year high of 29.99.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Christopher Accettella purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 21.86 per share, with a total value of 39,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMEZ. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.